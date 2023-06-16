This Thursday night the first edition of the XLSemanal Awards was held at the Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, in Madrid. Some awards with which the leading Sunday press magazine wants to recognize the trajectory of relevant personalities who have enriched and continue to enrich our society with their work.

Awarded by a jury chaired by Fernando Belzunce, editorial general director of Vocento, and made up of the director of XLSemanal, Mar Cohnen, and the directors of 17 of the 28 newspapers with which the magazine is distributed every Sunday, the XLSemanal Awards were delivered in an act presented by the writer Ayanta Barilli and inaugurated with a performance by the Cordovan singer María José Llergo, accompanied on guitar by Paco Soto Ivars. All with the collaboration of KIA, Leica Camera, Nordés, San Miguel, García Baquero and Bodegas Montecillo.

The leadership of XLSemanal with more than one million one hundred thousand readers every weekend and constantly increasing, according to the General Media Study, was valued by the president of Taller de Editores, Iñaki Arechabaleta, in his speech, as well as the excellent list of columnists, firms as relevant as Arturo Pérez-Reverte, Juan Manuel de Prada, Lorenzo Silva, Isabel Coixet, Carmen Posadas, Benjamín Lana and Carlos Maribona.

After her words, Mar Cohnen pointed out that Alicia Koplowitz, Alejandro Amenábar, Juan Luis Arsuaga and Josep Maria Esquirol shared generosity, transversality and excellence. “All of them, from different areas, have contributed to creating a better country,” she said.

Alicia Koplowitz received the XLSemanal Award in the Values ​​category for the work carried out by the Foundation that bears her name, dedicated to caring for children’s mental health. “It is a great honor and a great joy to receive the XLS Weekly Values ​​Award tonight,” Koplowitz said as she accepted the award. And I take this opportunity to make a call to society about the enormous need for support required by people who suffer from ‘these diseases of the soul’. I believe that we should try to look at these pathologies in a more open way, avoiding the stigma that has historically been associated with them. From the Foundation that I created 30 years ago, I want to tell you that we will continue working to improve the mental health of our children and adolescents and promote their emotional well-being. They are the foundation and the future of our society.”

In the Thought category, the winner was the Catalan philosopher Josep Maria Esquirol. This professor of philosophy at the University of Barcelona and National Essay Award Winner, he has managed to turn authentic philosophy books into best sellers. The author of The penultimate goodness received the award for his deep investigations into concepts such as protection, intimate resistance, consolation and friendship. “Thinking is a dialogue,” said the philosopher. «You think with others and thanks to others. But the strength of something, or the beauty of something, is multiplied when it is shared. And I am lucky to be able to share my study with my students and, especially in recent years, also with the readers».

Paleontologist Juan Luis Arsuaga received the XLSemanal Award in the Science and Innovation category. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the mythical cover of the Nature magazine that put Atapuerca in the world in 1992 after the findings in the Sima de los Huesos, which extended the history of Europe by a million years. “I am a paleontologist,” said Arsuaga, “and my job is to define the human being. and it is not an easy task. We have been trying for a long time, scientists, thinkers… And we have not yet reached a definitive conclusion ». And he added: “The definition that seems most accurate to me is that we are the only species that asks questions.”

The film director Alejandro Amenábar, with nine Goya awards, an Oscar… received the XLSemanal Prize for Creation for broadening the horizons of our cinema and claiming it as a tool against intolerance and fanaticism. «For me, creation, when I look back —said the filmmaker of Chilean origin— has to do with the search for freedom. That is what I value in society, the Spanish one, which welcomed me when I was a child, when I was a year and a half, and which has allowed me to express myself and create».

The four winners received a work created exclusively for these Awards by the artist Blanca Muñoz, National Engraving Award, Fine Arts Academic and with works in public and private collections around the world.

The XLSemanal awards were attended by representatives from the world of culture such as Carmen Iglesias, director of the Royal Academy of History, and the language academics Carme Riera, José Manuel Sánchez Ron and Clara Sánchez. Also present were the artist Rafael Canogar, the film director José Luis Garci, the writers Javier Moro, Juan Manuel de Prada, Lorenzo Silva, Carmen Posadas, Antonio Lucas and Lara Siscar; the sculptor Blanca Muñoz, the editor Sandra Ollo, the journalist María Cárcaba and the architect Luis Vidal, as well as Carmen Lomana and Genoveva Casanova. Representatives of the business world such as Alberto Cortina Koplowitz, Esther Koplowitz, Juan Ignacio Entrecanales or Demetrio Carceller also joined the celebration.