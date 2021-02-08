Miley Cyrus will not only make a presentation dedicated to the medical personnel who are fighting to save lives against COVID-19, but will also surprise with a show that will close the Super Bowl.

It is about the famous 2021 Super Bowl after party, which will be broadcast live and which is named The Big Concert for Small Businessas it is a charity event that plans to help small businesses.

“ Verizon to award $ 10 million to small businesses through LISC, a national nonprofit organization that invests in affordable housing, economic development, healthcare, education and jobs across the country. To kick off the program, Verizon is producing The Big Concert for Small Business, ”Verizon detailed on its website.

The show will be in charge of the comedian Tiffany haddishm, but will feature the presence and talent of Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Eric Church, HER, Luke Bryan, Jazmine Sullivan and Miley Cyrus.

Alicia Keys, in an interview for Billboard, expressed that she wishes to collaborate with the development of small businesses and that she wants to inspire them during the concert.

“People can expect to feel genuinely engaged, motivated, inspired and feel the love of others, who come together to support each other. Right now, we need him so badly, ”the singer declared.

The Super Bowl after party will take place after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, around 9:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). The concert will be streamed online through Verizon’s Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and TikTok accounts.