The third edition of the contest will be held from February 3 to 9 at the neighborhood Ateneo

01/12/2025



Updated at 04:30 a.m.





Literature stimulates, transmits and illustrates life and generates an individual exercise as well as a collective dialogue. Therefore it turns out to be a cultural engine of the first order. The crime and social novel stars at the Vallekas Negra festival, which celebrates its third edition…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only