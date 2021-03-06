It was a sad morning in July 2013. George Zimmerman, a self-proclaimed vigilante, author, in early 2012, of the deadly shots on Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old African-American, had just been acquitted. Umpteenth denial of justice. Alicia Garza decides to post on Facebook: “Blacks. I love us. Our lives matter, black lives matter. Her friend Patrisse Cullors shares the message with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter which will quickly become more than a slogan: a real movement. “The greatest social movement in American history, even”, specifies Charlotte Recoquillon, researcher at the French Institute of Geopolitics.

If male figures dominated the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, it was a female trio that found themselves at the founding of BLM. They are all three “millennials”, of this generation “potentially the most progressive since the New Deal”, according to Harold Meyerson, columnist at the progressive magazine “The American Prospect”. “They are seasoned activists,” recalls the academic. Alicia Garza, 40, is involved in a number of associations and unions. Patrisse Cullors, 37, has long campaigned for prisoners’ rights. Opal Tometi, 36, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, led an association for the defense of migrants. The first two claim to be “queer” (1) and Marxist. “From the outset, BLM is transversal and intersectional. The catalyst is police violence. But the objective is emancipation against patriarchy, capitalism and systemic racism ”, analyzes Charlotte Recoquillon.

“On my rights”, a poem tattooed on the chest

Alicia Garza illustrates, through her history and her commitment, this exit from the identity binarity. Born Schwartz in Oakland, near San Francisco, she grew up with her African-American mother and Jewish stepfather. She sets foot in the dish from adolescence by advocating for sex education on contraception. At the university, she joined a student association and campaigned for an increase in wages for employees in charge of cleaning.

A graduate in sociology and anthropology, she then meets Malachi Garza, a transgender man, and reveals to her family that she is “queer”. Her civic and political commitment continued as director of Power, an association in the San Francisco bay area: she opposed gentrification and police violence and obtained free public transport for young people. It multiplies and provides support to many organizations (anti-racist, LGBT). Then comes the BLM catalyst, which conducts a dual fieldwork of mobilization and awareness raising, and has reshuffled the cards on the most burning of the burning issues in the United States: in a few years, the debate has emerged from the last illusions of a Post-racial America, in the wake of the election of the first black president, to enter into the lucidity of “systemic racism”. “Our job,” she told British daily The Guardian, “is to make sure our movement is everywhere, in hospitals and care centers, in schools, in the workplace and in churches. This is really what will accelerate the pace of change that we seek. “

Illustrious stranger when she was an activist in Oakland, Alicia Garza is now a public figure whose “look”, in addition to the speech, captures the attention: braids, large hoop-style earrings, two rings in the nose and a tattoo. unique on the chest: a poem by June Jordan, “On my rights”, on determination, on resistance and what it costs.