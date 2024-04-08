Alicia Florrick may have one of the broadest and best-written narrative arcs of anyone we've seen on television in recent years. That selfless wife who presented the first chapters of 'The Good Wife' ended up being a brave lawyer determined to ensure that justice fulfilled her mission. And sometimes she even got it.

We met Alicia when a sex tape of her husband, who is the state prosecutor, is leaked and he is also convicted of corruption charges. There her life fades away. Her marriage falls apart, her children appear helpless, her friends turn their backs on her. That Alicia is afraid to face reality, it makes her dizzy to take the reins of a visa that must be rebuilt from top to bottom. But she does it. And between 2009 and 2016 we were able to follow that evolution thanks to the series written by Robert and Michelle King.

'The good wife' is going to tell us that path, the one that goes from the betrayed wife – the one who will focus everyone's gaze and comments – to the reborn one. And it is not going to be an easy path, since she is not going to have much support. One of them is unexpected, that of an old boyfriend, Will, who offers her a position at his law firm, Stern, Lockhart & Gardner in Chicago. And he accepts. There he will recover his career and the identity that she abandoned to get married. And there, between those walls, and later in the courts, we are going to get to know the real Alicia.

Persevering, tenacious, dedicated. Somewhat neurotic and arrogant as the years go by. She is thus the protagonist of 'The good wife', of which we met new faces as the seven seasons of the series that aired on CBS progressed. The insecure woman who arrived there has little to do with the worker who will not hesitate to pull out her nails when necessary and she will even go so far as to challenge her bosses and take clients on her behalf. But until she gets there she will need to weave new relationships, overcome stages, getting to know herself better. She gains confidence, firmness, experience and that gives her power. And the fact that justice and politics are the main scenarios in which she operates gives her tools to defend herself against any attack. These will come from where she least expects it.

Much more than the woman of



'The good wife' put at the center of the story a character who on other occasions would not have gone beyond the role of the '”wife of.” In this production this circumstance was turned around. The protagonist is over forty years old, she is a mother and has been cheated on by her husband. But she does not become, for any of that, someone invisible. There are more opportunities. That was one of the messages they wanted to convey. Mature women can also interest the viewer, they are capable of generating plots that manage to captivate the public. That also slipped from a fiction with an eminently female and diverse cast.

After 'The good wife' came 'The good fight', a 'spin off' in which another of the lawyers from the firm who had had a direct relationship with Alicia, Diane Lockhart, was the protagonist, although this time we did not have the opportunity to see them together. A few weeks ago 'Elsbeth' premiered in the United States, another series derived from the first, starring Elsbeth Tascioni, Alicia Florrick's eccentric lawyer who became a sporadic character in the two previous productions. The universe of that betrayed wife who starts over was much more extensive than many expected.

Julianna Margulies was the actress who played this character. We had met her before in the popular 'ER', where she surprised the audience. Initially in that hospital fiction she was going to appear in a single episode in which she was supposedly going to die, but she liked her performance and her relationship with George Clooney so much that the plot was modified and she continued as the nurse. Carol Hathaway for six years. With 'The good wife' she stood out again. She earned a Golden Globe and several Emmy nominations.