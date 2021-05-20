Away from the foreground and distanced from the Government, the former Argentine ambassador to Venezuela and Russia, Alicia Castro, charged hard against Alberto Fernández for handling the pandemic, spoke of “denialism” and demanded tougher measures to stop the increase in infections by coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, the Kirchner leader came to compare the Argentine situation with what is happening in Brazil and was critical of the lack of “effective measures”.

“A year ago we could be – together with @alferdez – proud to take more care of the lives of our compatriots than the genocidal Bolsonaro. In one year, Brazil multiplied the deaths x 10 and Argentina – which then had 1,200 deaths – by 70. We have the saddest record in history, “Castro wrote on his Twitter account.

“In a context of Argentina leading the world record for deaths per million inhabitants, with more than 71,000 compatriots killed by coronavirus, It does not seem possible that Alberto Fernández is thinking of closing “weekends” (weekends) so as not to disturb businessmen, to the opposition. It’s not serious, Carla Vizzotti “, was another of his messages.

Castro insisted that Argentina has “the saddest record in history” in reference to the increase in cases and deaths, and made a parallel with the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

“We are already reaching them. We have more daily deaths from coronavirus per million inhabitants than Brazil. And we say, with good reason, that Bolsonaro is a genocidal. Also a denier. Alberto Fernández is not; he laments the deaths. But we are not doing anything to help avoid it. Vaccinating is not enough, “he continued.

The former official recalled that in one year “Brazil multiplied the death toll by ten and Argentina by 70”.

In this regard, he continued: “Bolsonaro is a denier and the people of Brazil are calling for impeachment for the poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Macri thinks ‘those who have to die should die’ and is despicable. We cannot be deniers, see death and suffering and fail to take effective action. “

Asked by a user about what measures she would take, the former diplomat was forceful: “I say strict quarantine, as was done in all the countries that have controlled and even eliminated the coronavirus. If you prefer to be alone and intubated in intensive care, lose your mother or orphan your child, there you go. “

The ultra-Kirchner leader had resigned last October as ambassador to Russia, marking serious differences with Foreign Minister Felipe Solá.

His decision came hours after he had repudiated the decision of the national government to condemn the violation of human rights in Venezuela.

Castro had targeted Solá by warning that “he voted for the resolution of the Lima Group condemning Venezuela with (Jair) Bolsonaro, (Iván) Duque, (Sebastián) Piñera and (Martín Viscarra), in whose countries Human Rights are flagrantly violated “.