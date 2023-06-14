“Alicia Bárcena is a good option”. The comment came out a few months ago from the mouth of an Argentine diplomat. The context was different from the current one, the Latin American left had been divided by the failed proposal of a common candidate to preside over the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Argentina, Chile and Mexico, who evaluated supporting the same name, had each broken by their side. A few days before, Bárcena sounded like the Mexican proposal to lead the organization. And that option generated enthusiasm on many sides. In a difficult contest, where each country looked after its own interests, the historic diplomat who has spent decades navigating the complexities of multilateral relations had great support. Ultimately, she dropped her candidacy for “personal reasons” and the bloc fractured. The idea contained in that phrase, however, remained floating in the environment.

Since that failure with the IDB, the name of Bárcena remained on the table of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican diplomat entered the current Administration in September of last year, when the president chose her as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile. Now she has been chosen as the new head of the Foreign Ministry, replacing Marcelo Ebrard, who has left his position to seek a candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections. A biologist by training, and with a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University from Harvard, Bárcena is a friendly face for many governments in Latin America.

Born in Mexico City 71 years ago, Bárcena has spent more than five decades in public life in Mexico and the world. She began her career in the six-year term of Miguel de la Madrid, when she held the position of undersecretary for the Environment, Natural Resources and Fisheries (today Semarnat) and later the director of the National Fisheries Institute. She founded and directed the Earth Council in Costa Rica, a non-governmental organization in charge of monitoring the agreements signed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

At that summit in Brazil, he met Maurice Strong, a Canadian businessman and UN undersecretary, who then served as president of the Earth Council. With him, Bárcena’s life changed completely, according to what she said in 2016 in an interview with the magazine ALREADYfrom the Chilean newspaper The Mercury. This is how the United Nations Organization (UN) began to work. Once inside, she reached an unprecedented level for officials in Mexico, when in 2006 the then UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, appointed her Chief of Staff. Two years later, she assumed the Executive Secretariat of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), where she remained until the end of her term in April of last year.

Those who know her describe her as a very hard-working woman, with great negotiation skills and extremely detailed. At each forum that she attends, or in each chair in which she sits down to talk, she carries a notebook in her hand to write down. She has the habit of recording everything that happens. Who said it, how and when. Her willingness to manage the dialogue and carry out negotiations has been one of the virtues that her colleagues highlight the most. “She has the ability to move at all levels, have meaningful dialogues with all kinds of people, she is empathetic, very active, incredibly meticulous,” describes her as Joseluis Samaniego, former director of ECLAC’s Division of Sustainable Development and Human Settlements and Barcena’s friend. The two met in the 1990s, and since then they have worked to achieve a “better, more sustainable, more egalitarian Latin America.”

Samaniego assures that Bárcena has always been committed to gender parity, social inclusion, the eradication of discrimination and the fight against inequalities. Her more progressive tendency has led her to have run-ins with right-wing leaders. Among the things that have been criticized throughout her career is her closeness to authoritarian leaders. Last year, when the name of the Mexican began to sound for the presidency of the IDB, representatives of the United States Republican Party accused her of being a “communist sympathizer.” The root of the accusations were some positive sayings that the former head of ECLAC had had about presidents Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez.

Not everyone has always communed with her. But his colleagues point out that his strategy was always to maintain dialogue with those opposed to his ideas and not isolate anyone.”The treatment he gave to the countries, the attention and dedication he gave to the requests of the countries were always very countries both small and large and of any political alignment are important to her,” a former co-worker of hers told this newspaper last October.

Bárcena’s election has provoked widespread approval in Mexico. Not only figures from the Executive and the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) celebrated his appointment, such as the head of the City Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, or Ebrard himself. Opposition figures have also celebrated his appointment, such as PRI senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu; the former Mexican ambassador to the United States, Martha Bárcena, currently estranged from the López Obrador Administration; or Rosario Robles, Secretary of the Government of Enrique Peña Nieto. Outside the country, regional diplomacy has also applauded her.

The future chancellor, who will take office in the coming days, stood out in her career for putting sustainable development on the agenda. Between 2015 and 2018, Bárcena was the architect of the Escazú Agreement, the first international treaty —signed by 25 Latin American countries— to have specific provisions for the protection of environmental defenders. Her former colleagues also highlight her obsession with “avoiding statistical silence” about women in the region, “so that the absence of data does not cause inequality.”

Bárcena has gotten along with many of López Obrador’s policies throughout these five years. Along these lines, he has celebrated some of the commitments of the current government, such as Young People Building the Future, Sowing Life or the mantra that the president repeats of “first the poor.” This Tuesday, when the president broke the news at her press conference, she responded on Twitter praising the “transformative, dignified and egalitarian project of the 4T.” The diplomat, who left party politics three decades ago, now carries the responsibility of carrying Mexico’s foreign relations on her back until December 2024. A final stretch of 17 months that are presented as a test to determine if, in the end, , if it has been a good option.

