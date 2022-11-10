Alicia Barcenawho was a candidate for IDBwithdrew his candidacy on Wednesday Inter-American Development Bank.

Through social networks, the Mexican ambassador to Chile announced her resignation from the Bank’s candidacy and thanked the president AMLO.

I have communicated with the president. Lopez Obrador who has welcomed with affection and understanding my personal reasons for which I have asked him to withdraw my candidacy for the IDB,” he posted on social media.

Bárcena also thanked the support received from the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramirez de la Oas well as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard.

“I appreciate the support received by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Marcelo Ebrard, and their teams in this process,” he posted on social networks.