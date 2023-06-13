Alicia Bárcena at a Presidency press conference, in October 2019. Galo Cañas Rodríguez (Dark Room)

The diplomat and biologist Alicia Bárcena has been appointed to head the Mexican Foreign Ministry to replace Marcelo Ebrard, who has left his post to focus on the candidacy for the presidency of the Republic for Morena. The President of the Government announced this in the morning. Bárcena will have to leave the Chilean embassy where she now worked. Previously, she was executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal). Last year she was the Mexican candidate to head the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a recognition of her skills as a negotiator that is now rewarded once again with the highest post of diplomatic relations in Mexico.

The appointment, not yet official, of Bárcena as chancellor is due to the movements that are causing Morena’s candidacies for the presidency of the Republic in the 2024 elections. Marcelo Ebrard is one of the candidates, for which he has left office , as will also Adán Augusto López, current Secretary of the Interior, and Claudia Sheinbaum, mayoress of the capital, among others.

Bárcena (Mexico City, 1952) is a biologist and has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University. Her training also went through the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), but her positions in international organizations have placed her in a privileged place in the political world. The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) in 2006, Kofi Annan, appointed her Chief of Staff, a performance that led her to the executive secretary of ECLAC, a position she held from 2008 until last year, when she jumped to the embassy from Mexico to Chile. Few were unaware that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had her in consideration for her greater performances. Today her name has come out with capital letters in the morning conference.

Those who have worked with her highlight her negotiation skills, as well as her abilities to coordinate and provide solutions. A colleague who worked closely with Bárcena described her this way for this newspaper in October 2022: “Her gift of treatment, her soft way of saying things and giving instructions when she had to be firm is very particular,” he said. “The treatment she gave to the countries, her attention and dedication to the requests of the countries were always very important to her, countries both small and large and of any political alignment,” she added.

Bárcena, author of several books, including The imperative of equality: for sustainable development in Latin America and the Caribbeanhas sometimes expressed the need for a change in the economic model that has presided over the region for decades, which he has described as “extractivist, where wealth is concentrated in a few hands and hardly has technological innovation, an exhausted model.”

The one who will be the new Mexican chancellor has a past of university struggle from which she demanded justice for the killing of students at the hands of the paramilitary group Los Halcones when she was a student at UNAM. “I don’t feel so knowledgeable as to say that I was a Marxist, but I belonged to a group in which we believed in values ​​of equality and we had this dream of making a good Mexico, a new Mexico,” she said in an interview on occasion.

Already in 1989 she headed the National Fisheries Institute and later was undersecretary in what was then called the Secretary of the Environment, Natural Resources and Fisheries (today Semarnat). At the John F. Kennedy School of Public Administration, which she also attended, she chose Economics subjects, because she was already interested in seeing how the environmental issue could be translated into the economic area, ”she also recounted. In 2019 she published Climate change and human rights: contributions from and for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Marcelo Ebrard has already sent a congratulatory tweet for Bárcena, as has the current ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moztezuma.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country