Nightmare STUDIO announced the arrival of Alice’s Warped Wonderland: REcollection on Nintendo Switch and PC. The console version will be available in Japan from 25 August (3.080 Yen), while there is no date yet for the PC version.

The game will also include English language support and is a new version of the horror-themed text adventure Alice’s Warped Wonderland released in Japan on mobile devices.

Source: Nightmare STUDIO Street Gematsu