The Alice: Asylum designer shares what the team accomplished in 2021 and the surprises that await us this year.

By Axel García / Updated 6 January 2022, 22:41 1 comment

Since the release of Alice: Madness Returns in 2011, fans and even the creator of the game, American McGeeThey have been itching for a third installment in the saga. After asking for the support of the community, and later, hinting it to EA, everything indicates that we are close to the expected announcement of Alice: Asylum, the new twisted adventure that awaits this girl.

I’m sure any Alice fan will be amazed.Alex crowleyIt was thanks to a summary from the year 2021 by the lead designer of Alice: Asylum, Alex crowley, that we have news about the development of this video game. “Our team’s efforts this year in Alice: Asylum are being scrutinized by some of the larger companies of entertainment in the world, “shared Crowley.” Surely you already know what they are. “

Crowley mentioned that these conversations have ended in something “very exciting”, and although he cannot elaborate at the moment, he asked us to prepare for a upcoming announcement. “I’m sure any Alice fan will be amazed,” he added.

Among other details that Crowley shared, we can see several pieces of conceptual art the team has been working on. Besides Alice, we can glimpse several scenarios both colorful and dark, including some enemies that carry all the grace and madness that we already saw in Alice’s past adventures.

Crowley also discussed a digital book which will contain the entire narrative of the game, along with aspects of gameplay and design, which he called Design Bible. One of the goals in 2022 for the team will be to finish this book, which you can start reading, but be careful, it includes large spoilers from Alice: Asylum, so if you plan to enjoy the game as soon as it becomes available, perhaps it would be best to wait.

