Alice Neri, new details have emerged about the 29-year-old who turns out to be the main suspect in the crime

All investigations into the crime are underway Alice Neri, the 32-year-old young woman found lifeless in her car, engulfed in flames. However, in the last few hours, the agents have discovered other important details about the man who turns out to be the main suspect.

In the episode of Friday 16 December of Fourth Degreereporters found out more details about the 29-year-old, who is currently in France under arrest.

From what has emerged from the investigations, it also appears to be under investigation for the crime of attempted extortion against another woman. Officers discovered he was threatening her for a credit of 2 thousand euros.

The man told her he was going to spread a them video in intimate attitudes, if she hadn’t let alone the money he had lent her a short while ago.

The agents only made these discoveries after her arrest. In the meantime, having appeared before the investigating magistrate, he has chosen to avail himself of the option not to answerbut agreed to extradition.

The 29-year-old turns out to be the main suspect in Alice Neri’s crime. This is because that evening he was right in the Smart Cafè and because from the surveillance footage, he can be seen while he was there approaching to the woman’s car.

The crime of Alice Neri and the mystery of the telephone

Alice Neri sadly passed away in the night between Thursday 17 and Friday 18 November. They found his car engulfed in flames, in the countryside of Concord.

Mohamed Gaaloul is the prime suspect. The girl’s phone turns out to be still unobtainable. However, the investigators discovered that a few hours before the crime, someone searched Google Maps, right in the common where the Tunisian lived.

It is not yet clear when the man will come postponed in Italy. However, investigators are currently still working to get more answers about this crime.