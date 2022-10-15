“House of the Dragon” has premiered its chapter 8 on HBO Max. With each episode, the television series comes perilously close to Dragon Dance, the bloody war between The Blacks and The Greens that will end up burying the Targaryen dynasty. Because “The House of the Dragon” is a prequel to “Game of thrones”, it is not a secret that our beloved protagonists will meet death eventually.

In fact, Rhaenyra’s death was mentioned in one of the “Game of Thrones” chapters, but what will happen to her? Alicent Hightower? In this case, his cruel fate is not mentioned in the production, but in the book. “Fire and blood”by George R. R. Martin.

George RR Martin posted important information about the future of “House of the dragon” and “A Song of Ice and Fire” books. Photo: Composite/ScreenRant/HBO Max

Story of betrayal and revenge

Both at work and “The House of the Dragon”, A Dance with Dragons is unleashed for an almost unique cause: the succession to the Iron Throne. Thus, after the death of King Viserys, Rhaenyra was supposed to rise to power and, therefore, his offspring. So far it has been shown in the series.

In that sense, the book anticipates the brutal story that will continue. A) Yes, Alicentguided by his father Otto Hightower will campaign for him to be his son Aegon II who assumes the role of king. He even gets to marry him to Helaena, with which the brothers would strengthen political and blood ties in King’s Landing.

What follows is a showdown filled with ‘an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth’. In this way, the Greens kill Lucerys (son of Rhaenyra) and the Blacks are responsible for doing justice by killing more members of the opposing clan.

The adult version of Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke, came to “House of the dragon” in chapter 5. Photo: HBO Max

How does Alicent Hightower die?

Eventually, after A Dance with Dragons concluded, Alicent’s granddaughter, Jaehaera, married Aegon III (son of Rhaenyra). The union was not well regarded by the one-time queen and she was put behind bars.