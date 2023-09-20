In Vienna, Alice Weidel gets another schnitzel. At least that’s what Herbert Kickl could assure his guest from Germany. The head of the right-wing FPÖ added that he was “glad that we can still eat this” without committing a criminal offense when he answered a question on Tuesday at a joint press conference with the AfD parliamentary group leader. The reason was that Weidel had recently assured in a speech that he would not let anyone take away his right to a schnitzel. In doing so, she was breaking open doors in Vienna, especially with the FPÖ.

This was especially true for the more serious topics that were addressed at the appearance of the two right-wing politicians. Asylum, climate and “the whole gender policy” are the “big issues,” Weidel listed. She found that there is no loss of control when it comes to migration, but rather a conscious “renunciation of control”. The traffic light government in Berlin combined this with “fast naturalization” in order to “change majorities”.

Kickl wants to become “People’s Chancellor”.

In order to supposedly protect the climate, a “heating massacre law” was passed that would release so much CO in six years 2 save what China emits in a day. The AfD politician claimed that citizens would be forced to “rip out their gas heaters,” although that is not the case. The statement that she drove through the whole of Germany without seeing a single wind turbine “that was rotating” also seemed bold. But one can assume that viewers who are loyal to the FPÖ – several thousand are said to have tuned in to the live broadcast on the party’s Facebook page – are only too happy to believe it when a German reports: “It’s crazy what’s going on here .”

Especially since the inconsistency of a climate policy that involves shutting down nuclear power plants and replacing them with gas-fired power plants is obvious, even without bold claims. Kickl, who appeared to be in complete agreement with his guest, refrained from elaborating on this point. Austria also built a nuclear power plant in the 1970s, but never put it into operation after an extremely close referendum. Today it would be extremely unpopular to advocate the use of nuclear energy. Kickl doesn’t want to offend anyone.

Kickl and Weidel, who were supposed to appear at a closed FPÖ event in a hotel in the evening, practiced solidarity. The two of them also stayed with like-minded people during a conversation for the channelAuf1, which is also pushing into the right-wing niche in Germany via satellite. The fact that the FPÖ and AfD, who sit in a group in the European Parliament, are networking goes back to the former chairmen Heinz-Christian Strache and Frauke Petry.







The Austrian right-wing party is not only ahead of the German one in terms of its age and has already held two federal government shares. She is consistently leading the field in Sunday polls in Austria; a recent survey gave her 32 percent. Kickl has also announced his goal of becoming “People’s Chancellor”. When asked about a candidacy for chancellor, Weidel referred to party conference resolutions that would be made in 2024.