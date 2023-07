Sunday, July 16, 2023, 20:42







comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In politics there are also coincidences. The AfD (Alternative for Germany), the acronym for the extreme right in that country, and its current leader, Alice Weidel, curiously share a date of birth. The party was founded on February 6, just a decade ago, and was born…

This content is exclusive for subscribers