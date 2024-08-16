Alice Toniolli, video of the terrible accident emerges. The conditions of the cyclist

The conditions of the professional cyclist from Trentino Alice Toniolli remain serious. The prognosis remains reserved but it is not life-threatening. The 19-year-old cyclist from Mezzocorona of the Top Gils Fassa Bortolo after losing her balance while she was in a group on a straight stretch, violently crashed into a wall.

The dramatic accident occurred yesterday during the ‘Circuito dell’Assunta’ in Ceneda di Vittorio Veneto in the province of Treviso. Toniolli is hospitalized in the intensive care unit at the ‘Ca’ Foncello’ hospital in Treviso with multiple fractures to the head and chest.

According to medical sources, the young cyclist from Trentino suffered multiple head injuries, fractures to her ribs and a leg, and a slight cervical contusion. Alice Toniolli, who has worn the Italian national jersey several times, was crowned European champion in the junior relay last year.

The father Roberto is a farmer and owner of a farm in the northern Trentino area. The Cycling Federation has announced that the national president Cordiano Dagnoni is in close contact with the sports director, with the girl’s parents, and is constantly following the evolution of the situation.