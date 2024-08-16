His life is not in danger, but the prognosis remains reserved. These are the conditions of 19 year old cyclist Alice Toniolli hospitalized at Treviso Hospital, Ca’ Foncello. According to what was reported to Adnkronos by the hospital medical management, the cyclist, hospitalized in intensive care, “is not in danger of life, but the prognosis remains reserved and further investigations and evaluations are still necessary”.

The 19-year-old was the victim of a serious accident yesterday during a race in Vittorio Veneto (Treviso), in the fall the athlete violently hit her head against a wall at the side of the road. In addition to a serious head trauma, she had multiple fractures to her ribs and a leg.