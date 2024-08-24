Very encouraging updates on the health of Alice Toniollithe young cyclist from Trentino who was involved in a serious accident during a race on August 14. On that occasion she crashed into a wall, unfortunately suffering a serious head injury.

After 10 days of coma induced, Toniolli has finally woken up and it seems she has also managed to communicate with the people around her. The news was released by her team, the ASD GS Topgirl Fassa Bortolo, who announced on social media: “Alice is conscious, she speaks and recognizes people”. The message leaves little room for interpretation and reassures the many who are worried about her.

A message on Facebook from ‘GS Topgirl Fassa Bortolo’ shared the happy news, explaining the current conditions. Alice Toniolli, therefore, has regained consciousness and her condition is improving. The 19-year-old was forced into a pharmacological coma due to the serious injuries sustained in the accident. The young woman also suffered eye trauma and multiple fractures, requiring several surgical interventions.

With regards to the accident which occurred on August 14th, the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigationcurrently without any suspects. First of all, it is necessary to verify whether there are any responsibilities, including those of the race organizers, those who actually monitor the safety of the chosen route.

From the first reconstructionssupported by the footage of the event, it seems that the wall against which Toniolli crashed may not have been adequately marked by the organization. Now, the continuation of the investigation will depend on Alice Toniolli’s decision. In order to formalize any charges, in fact, a complaint from her will be needed, as is standard practice. The charge could be “very serious negligent injuries” against the organization. In the meantime, Toniolli’s teammates are keeping quiet about the incident, waiting to be heard by the Prosecutor’s Office.