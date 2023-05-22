During the MAP Internship 2023 A new teaser for was shown on Sunday Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō (Alice and Therese’s Factory of Illusions)the last play written by Mari Okadaa feature film coming to Japan next September 15th.

The film tells about Masamune, a third-year middle school student who lives in a city where time has stopped because a sudden explosion in a steel mill has blocked all exits in the city. To hope to return to normal one day, the inhabitants of the city are forbidden to change and live their gloomy everyday life. Masamune’s enigmatic classmate Atsumi leads him one day to the fifth blast furnace of the steel mill, where he meets a wild girl like a wolf who can’t speak. The encounter upsets the balance of the world and the unstoppable “love impulse” of the boys and girls tired of their daily lives begins to destroy the world.

Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō – Teaser trailer

Source: MAP Street Anime News Network