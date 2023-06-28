The Italian of the modern pentathlon gained access to the final together with seventeen other athletes, including Elena Micheli, already qualified after her success in the World Cup in Ankara

Third Olympic card for Italy at the European Games in Krakow. After Martina Bartolomei in clay pigeon shooting and Chiara Pellacani in diving, it is Alice Sotero in the modern pentathlon who secures her pass for Paris 2024. The Italian gained access to the final together with 17 other athletes, including Elena Micheli. In the modern pentathlon the best of each nation qualifies and since Micheli already had the Olympic card in his pocket (conquered after the victory in the World Cup in Ankara), Sotero is in fact already in Paris.

SKEET SHOOTING — The 19th gold medal of the blue expedition came from the women’s skeet team, made up of Martina Bartolomei, Simona Scocchetti and Chiara Di Marziantonio. The blue trio beat Slovakia 7-1 in the final. Silver, however, for the men’s skeet team that yields in the last act against Finland. See also Maldini: "We will be the loose cannon. This is just a start, we are hungry"

BOXING — Irma Testa is one step away from Paris 2024. The Italian boxer defeated the English Jacqueline Glynn in the second round, and not without difficulty. Tomorrow at 7 pm you will challenge the Spanish Jenifer Fernandez Romero and with a success you will block the Olympic qualification. In her category (57kg), the top four boxers qualify.

FENCING — The third day of the individual fencing tests ends with the bronze in the saber of Eloisa Passaro. The Venetian athlete surrendered 15-12 to the Ukrainian Olga Kharlan who had defeated Rossella Gregorio in the quarterfinals. “For me it is a great satisfaction – said Passaro -. I am very happy that I got the first medal for fencing here in Krakow. Now the team competitions await us, which will be fundamental in view of the Olympic qualification”.

MUAYTHAI, DIVING AND BREAK DANCE — The other two medals today came from muaythai (Enrico Pellegrino Pellegrino’s silver in the -91kg) and diving (Riccardo Giovannini’s bronze). Disappointment in the break dance, where Antilai Sandrini finishes fourth failing to detach the pass for Paris, intended for the winner. Italy is still at the top of the medal table with 63 podiums: 19 golds, 19 silvers, 25 bronzes. See also F2 | Piastri makes pole tests in Abu Dhabi Free Practice

