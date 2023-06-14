The president has made a habit of appointing officials with 10 percent capacity, or less, and 90 percent loyalty. I don’t know how loyal Alicia Bárcena is, but her capacity for the position of Secretary of Foreign Affairs is very high. I would have liked to see a chancellor of the foreign service, so battered at a time when the Matías Romero Institute has ceded the role of seedbed to the state governments of the PRI. Although Bárcena is not a career diplomat, her experience in foreign relations is considerable and successful.

barcena He studied biology at UNAM and a master’s degree in administration at Harvard. He held the direction of the National Institute for Research on Biotic Resources in Yucatan. Between 1982 and 1986 she was undersecretary of ecology in the Secretariat of Urban Development and Ecology. From 1989 to 1991 she was in charge of fishing. She went on to coordinate the United Nations Environment Program. She was deputy chief and chief of staff to United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and deputy secretary-general for administration under Ban Ki-moon. From 2008 to 2022, she was the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Not in all circles, however, it will be welcomed. When in 2022 the president nominated her as a candidate to preside over the Inter-American Development Bank, María Elvira Salazar, a Republican representative in the US Congress, asked for a vote against her country because she described her as a “communist sympathizer.” The reason is that In 2013, Bárcena offered El País of Spain some very positive comments about the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez.: “And the face of this America is different since he burst onto the scene, and it is better, because Chávez demonstrated that when the desire for just change is not an expression of personal illusionism, but rather a synthesis of the aspirations of the majority, these are unstoppable”. After the death of Fidel Castro in 2016, he expressed: “The fruitful life of a giant protagonist of our continental history, a fighter for equality and social justice, has come to an end. His revolutionary ideals left few indifferent ”. Bárcena withdrew her candidacy to the IDB for “personal reasons” and her president appointed her ambassador to Chile.

My impression is that Bárcena is not a communist, but he shares with many an idyllic vision of those dictators. What is certain is that conservative groups in the United States will not welcome his appointment. Perhaps that is why López Obrador selected her, who likes lawsuits. and express his admiration for Chávez and Castro.

The role of the new secretary will be important. Ambassador Enrique Berruga, career diplomat, CEO of The Aspen Institute Mexico, explains to me that The work of the Foreign Ministry is crucial in the closing of the six-year term: “There are the electoral observation teams of multilateral organizations and also congratulations to whoever is elected.” For a president on a farm horse to win the 2024 elections, but who likes to break the law, the international vision acquires special relevance.

The chancellor will face many other challenges. The president has opened unnecessary conflicts with Spain, the United States, Canada and the European Parliament. Let’s hope he won’t be entrusted with tasks that are unrelated to his responsibility, like his predecessor. Mexico needs a good chancellor and Bárcena has the capacity to be one.

INE and AMLO

There is no concern that the INE advisers meet with the president. Independence is not built in meetings but in decisions. The INE has shown autonomy and courage. Now he has more government advisors, but he did a very good job in Coahuila and the State of Mexico.