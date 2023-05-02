A year has passed since the crime of Alice Scagni, who died at the hands of her brother Alberto. Their parents, still devastated, recalled that day, once again pointing the finger at those who did not intervene, despite their plea for help.

A letter written by mother Antonella Zarri, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the disappearance of his Alice Scagni and the arrest of his brother Alberto Scagni. He heartbreaking words of a parent who still fails to understand why the tragedy was not avoided, despite calls to the authorities.

Should we surrender? Today is May 1st. I think many in Genoa know exactly what happened one year ago. In these hours Alberto Scagni, in the midst of a psychotic crisis, threatened his father with death. Graziano, helpless and terrified, recorded the second call. Our son’s voice did not lie about the madness that was engulfing him. After threatening his father, Alberto had asked about his sister.

Antonella and her husband tried to explain to the police what was happening. But it was, as she pointed out, Labor Day. They have tried to denounce Albertobut yes they are feel alone. No one intervened to stop him and in the end the boy showed up at his sister Alice’s house and ha put an end to his life forever. A mother and wife who paid for his mental state.

Today these two parents they ask for justicebecause if they had intervened, the tragedy could have been avoided.

They sent us back to the following Monday. But Alice and Alberto didn’t have a Monday. But for the prosecutor Alberto is not crazy, because he is solely responsible for what happened. All the blame will be on us simple citizens, while the inert representatives of the state will have no responsibility. When the state fails, it is always the citizens who are to blame.

The woman concluded her long letter, inviting those who had been solicited, in these hours, to reflect.