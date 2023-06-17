Alice Scagni’s 92-year-old grandmother was heard during the last hearing, which was held on June 16th: “She asked me for money”

Among several witnesses in the case Alice Scagni, the 92-year-old grandmother was heard in the courtroom. The hearing was held on 16 June.

The old lady let herself go to a long outburstrecounting what she was forced to go through because of her nephew Alberto Scagni, before he put an end to her sister’s life.

Alberto was a shy child as a child, but he changed as he grew up. He had started asking me for money, he wanted 50,000 euros. I started to get scared, I changed the lock on the house. Once he grabbed me by the neck, every time he entered I ran away from the neighbor.

Alice Scagni’s grandmother, in tears, then referred to thefire episode, already cited in the past to the police. The boy tried to set fire to the door of his house. Her son-in-law later took her to Piedmont to save her from the follies of her nephew.

Maybe I would have saved her, but I couldn’t go to Alice alone.

The disappointment of Alice Scagni’s parents

The parents of the two brothers were not in the courtroom and did not attend the testimony. They expressed their disappointment on social media and communicated their decision exit the process for the accusations against 112 and the Mental Hygiene Service.

They had repeatedly denounced the actions of their son Alberto and asked for help, even on the same day of the crime. But no one ever intervened. They revealed that they had been “relegated” to a supporting role and that they could not attend hearings.

We are both Alberto and Alice’s parents, but we are treated as family members of the killer or the victim according to convenience.

The testimony of Alberto’s ex-girlfriend

After the grandmother, theEx Girlfriend of the defendant. This she said she met Alberto Scagni as a sweet man, but over time he became jealous and dominant.