She can’t get over what happened to her maternal grandmother Alice Scagni, who lost two grandchildren at the age of 93. She raised them both and she loved them as only a grandmother can. Then the news that Alberto had brutally killed his sister Alice.

The elderly lady left statements after the murder of her niece and said that whenever Alberto needed her, he found always the door open. That nephew, however, had gone mad and now he will have to serve prison for his horrible gesture:

I cooked him, he came to me when he needed and I always opened the door for him. My nephew had gone mad and now he has to do a hundred years in prison. Alice wasn’t a part of me, she was everything.

Alice had a splendid husband, a lawyer job, a beautiful son, and she had bought herself a wonderful house. She had everything and she knew everything, Alberto could not bear this. He always wanted money from her, because he was envious

In the last few days she herself had been a “victim” of Alberto Scagni. After the constant requests for money, she had told him “no” and she had found herself a mysterious fire hanged on his door. His parents knew he had been the 42-year-old and they had alarmed the police. The latter, however, could not prove that it was really him. So, for fear of her, the mother of the two brothers had decided to take the old lady away from that house.

The police could not prove that my son was the one who started the stake. I turned to the carabinieri, but the story hasn’t changed.

Antonella Zarri has pointing the finger against the authorities. She and her husband had called 112 several times to report the worrying behavior of their eldest son. Also on May 1st, in the morning, they had called the agents after Alberto had called them to ask for money and had it threatened with death. He had threatened to cut Alice’s and her brother-in-law’s throat as well.

The 112 operator did not ask anyone to intervene and asked the family to file a complaint on following Monday. That same day, around 9 pm, Alberto Scagni went to his sister Alice’s house and had it stabbed.