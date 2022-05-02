Yet another femicide in Quinto, in the province of Genoa. A 34-year-old woman, Alice Scagni, was killed with a knife by her brother

Tragedy in Quinto, an Italian town in the province of Genoa. Alice Scagni she died at the age of 34, killed by her brother Alberto.

According to the first information reported, it would seem the man has already been arrested and subjected to interrogation by the police. Still no confession to the murder.

The 34-year-old died stabbed in the street after a heated argument. From the information gathered by the agents, it turned out that between the two there were gods rather strained relationships and who were often seen arguing. Alberto would suffer from psychic problems and would be followed by professional experts. But for now this is only widespread information, nothing confirmed and certain.

Alice Scagni died on May 1st after 21:00, in the streets of Quinto. She had gone down to via Fabrizi, where she lived, just for talk to his brother. They would start arguing and, eventually, Alberto would pulled out a knife and stabbed his sister several times.

The testimonies on the death of Alice Scagni

The agents collected all testimonies from neighborswho heard the screams of the 34-year-old and that of her husband, who tried in every way to save her. The 118 health workers arrived on the spot, who could not do anything to save the woman’s life. It was already too late and they have declared his death on the spot.

It would have been her husband who pointed the finger against the brother-in-law and to provide a detailed description to the police, who found and arrested him shortly after.

It would seem that themurder weapon.

The investigations are entrusted to the prosecutor Paola Crispo and the charge is of aggravated voluntary murder. The tragedy happened recently and they are not there yet reliable information.

Alice leaves a child of just under 2 years old, her husband, all her family and friends, in unbridgeable grief.