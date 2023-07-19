Genoa – There were recurring alarms from family members, but no written complaint. And the grandmother of the victim and murderer provided crucial details precisely on her family’s desire not to formalize it. Therefore you cannot establish a direct link between the alleged omissions in prevention and the homicide.

The Prosecutor of Genoa has asked for the filing of the two policemen and the mental health doctor under investigation in a proceeding connected to that of the murder of Alice Scagni, the 34-year-old woman stabbed to death in the street by her forty-two-year-old brother Alberto on May 1, 2022 in the Genoa Quinto district. The hypotheses of crime were omission of official acts, failure to report and death as a result of another crime. The investigation started after the complaints of the parents of Alice and Alberto, assisted by the lawyer Fabio Anselmo. The doctor was under investigation who, at the request to hospitalize her son, in the opinion of her family, had taken time, and the officers who, a few hours after the attack, did not take action despite the alarm from the relatives. «We have been accused – the comment of the mother of the two boys, Antonella Zarri -… But it seemed natural to us to try to protect our children and ourselves, trying to ask for help from the institutions».

It’s true, prosecutor Paola Crispo points out, that The killer’s neighbors and grandmother called the police 12 times in just a few weeks; and that the day before the crime, and the same morning, the parents contacted 112. But none of those phone calls resulted in a lawsuit. “The lack of a complaint – explains the public prosecutor – has prevented knowledge of all those circumstances and facts that could have constituted useful elements for framing the situation and assessing its danger in advance”. On the policemen: «The conduct of the 113 operator and his superior must be examined exclusively on the basis of the information provided during the telephone call by Graziano Scagni (which took place at 1 pm on 1 May, ed.)… and it appears clear that sending the police car to the rescue is closely linked not only to the type of event represented (the father said he feared that his son wanted to cut his throat, ed.), but above all to the fact that there is a concrete and current danger to the ity of people. This must certainly be recognized in the presence at the scene of the intervention of the person causing danger (but Alberto at the time of the calls was not at anyone’s house, ed)».

The family members will present a formal opposition, a judge will decide

As for the mental health doctor: “The mandatory health check is decided by the psychiatrist exceptionally when there is suspicion of serious alterations and when all attempts to contact the person to acquire his consent to the visit have been in vain”. And yet the suspect, in the courtroom in the murder trial, «explained that after the interview with family members, on April 22, 2022, and the information received by telephone on April 28, she had no elements to be able to make a diagnosis as above all antisocial behaviors were reported by relatives. And she hadn’t seen any symptoms that would allow and suggest an emergency intervention ».

A specific paragraph is dedicated to the charge of death as a consequence of another crime. According to the prosecutor’s office “there is no material causal relationship with the death of Alice Scagni, with respect to which the failure to send the police to the victim’s home, a good seven hours before the murder, cannot contribute to the occurrence of that event”.

Antonella Zarri and Graziano Scagni they will present an opposition to the filing request and a hearing will be held in which a judge will decide whether to proceed with the prosecutor’s request.

“In the days before the murder – closes the mother – we attempted to contact the Mental Health Center 60 times, which we had referred due to the staggering progression of our son’s mental illness. We have called 112 on several occasions because we were frightened, but obviously we have no hope of being heard.