Alice Powellreigning vice-champion of the W Series and today at the wheel of the Bristol Streets team, was hired byAlpine in the role of scout for the Anglo-French house. In this way, as reported by the press release issued by the team, the British “Will mainly focus on scouting young female talents in all junior leagues, evaluating their potential and analyzing how to integrate into the Academy or Affiliate program”.

A leap particularly appreciated by the Formula Renault winner in 2012, who commented on her new adventure as follows: “There are more and more opportunities for women within motorsport – he has declared – but young talents often lack guidance and experience in the early days of their careers. The Alpine Academy is an extremely useful springboard for all pilots; it provides them with a sense of credibility and a definite place in the motorsport landscape. Training is very important – he added – we need to change the mentality of young women to communicate to them that such opportunities exist, transmitting the resilience to reach and grasp these opportunities with both hands “.

Already during the winter, the Alpine had opened the doors of its Academy to another woman such as Abbie Pulling, moreover ready to debut in the W Series after a palmarès characterized by a victory in French F4. Still with regard to the training of young ‘Made in Alpine’ drivers, the transalpine team is proving to be one of the strongest realities in the international automotive scene in terms of training: this is demonstrated by a set of signatures such as those of the reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri, as well as that of the current F1 championship leader, Victor Martins.