Alice Neri murder, possible breakthrough on the case: found a video in which her car is seen followed by another car

A new important update has emerged in the last few hours on the crime of Alice Neri, the young mother found in the trunk of her car, engulfed in flames. Officers are trying to figure out who was driving another car, who was following hers.

Truly surprising news, which could lead to one breakthrough in investigations and therefore could also lead to the discovery of a partner in crime.

The main suspect in this crime is a 29-year-old Tunisian man named Mohamed Gaaloul. The latter is located in the district house of Modenasince last January 4th.

In reality, a few days after the affair, together with his wife, he had managed to run away and to hide on the border between France and Switzerland. The agents managed to arrest him only a short time after discovering him.

However, he, together with his lawyer, was keen to specify that he had not gone to France for to run away, but that he had gone there to get a job as a house painter. Furthermore, before the investigating magistrate, he made use of the option not to answer.

In the episode of Fourth Degreebroadcast on the evening of Friday 13 January, important details emerged on the case, which could lead to a breakthrough. The discovery came out of the video surveillance footage of the area.

The new machine discovered by the agents on the case of Alice Neri

To reconstruct the rounds made that night, the agents carefully examined all the cameras of the municipality. In fact it is in a video of the 5.15 of 18 Novemberthat the woman’s car can be seen taking via Mazzalupi and behind it, a Alfa Romeo Mito.

As a result, law enforcement is on the lookout for the person driving this vehicle, as it may well be a partner in crime of the suspect. Alice’s brother, always on her cameras transmissionon this he said: