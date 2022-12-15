Mohamed Gaalouol’s family had said that the man intended to return to Italy to tell his version of events

Was arrested in France Mohamed Bedoui Gaaloul, wanted for the murder of Alice Neri, the 32-year-old woman found charred inside her car last November 18 in the Modena area.

The man was in Alsace, in Mulhouse, near the border with Switzerland, when the was executed international arrest warrant in his regards. To give “the turning point” they would have been footage of the bar area on the night of the murderwhere Gaaloul would be seen walking towards Alice Neri’s car, which was later found charred in the countryside of Fossa di Concordia, a town in the province of Modena.

The Modena public prosecutor’s office announced in a note that “The arrested person is the recipient of a European arrest warrant issued on November 30 by the investigating judge of the Modena Court at the request of the public prosecutor’s office, advanced on November 28.

The suspect he was actively sought after in Europe through the fruitful collaboration provided by Eurojustin the person of the Italian member and his staff, whose contribution was indispensable for the activation of judicial and police cooperation, ensured through the International Police Cooperation Service with France, Switzerland, Greece, Germany and the Netherlands.

The intervention follows the lockouts direct and coordinated investigations by this power of attorney and delegated to the Carabinieri investigative unit of Modena, whose officers and agents of the judicial police, several times in recent days, duly authorized by the competent authorities, have gone to France and Germany to collaborate with the collateral police bodies for the tracking down the fugitive”.

The prosecutor of Modena, Luca Masini, said: “The Mae (European arrest warrant) once executed will have to be subjected to an internal procedure, for validation, the competent judicial authority is the Court of Appeal of Nancy, therefore at the latest tomorrow there will be this validation hearing, where the suspect will be allowed to make his statements as guarantee, after which the delivery procedures, because for the Mae there is delivery, not extradition, they are expected more or less quickly, based on whether or not the delivery is opposed.

If we hadn’t tracked him down and he hadn’t been captured, we would still have acquired proof that he knowingly evaded capture and this proof was essential for being able to request and obtain the declaration of absence.

The person under investigation voluntarily moved from the places where he was, Switzerland, France, Germany, and France again”.

Mohamed Bedoui Gaaloul he had managed to escape capture attempts twice and, according to the investigators, there were people who helped him in his escape from Italy.

He was arrested by the men of the Judicial Police service of the French police station of Mulhouse, with the support of the Research and Intervention Brigade of Strasbourg.



Gaalouol’s family had said that the man intended to return to Italy to tell his version of what happened on the evening of November 18, when Alice Neri died. The 29-year-old had disappeared from Fossa di Concordia the day after the discovery of the body as confirmed by several witnesses.

