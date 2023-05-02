There may be a breakthrough in the investigation of his murder

The investigation into the case continues Alice Neriwith a handkerchief with male DNA entered and admitted among the new finds which will allow investigators and the judge to get a clearer idea of ​​what happened to the woman. The agents found her lifeless body in the countryside of Concordia, in the province of Modena, completely charred, on November 18th.

On 28 April last, in Court in Modena, attorneys and counsel to the parties were present for the evidentiary hearing. New findings that emerged after recent site inspections have been presented and accepted, to clarify what happened to the 32-year-old woman from Ravarino.

Nicholas NegriniAlice’s husband, investigated from the beginning as a duty, through his lawyer, Antonio Ingroia, and his consultants, General Garofano, former commander of the Ris of Parma, and the criminalist Katia Sartori, have made new requests to the Court.

Among the new finds admitted we find two cigarette butts, which was discussed during the last hearing. But also a tissue. They found it in a gap between the tire and the fender of the car where the agents found the lifeless body of the 32-year-old woman.

Experts have not yet fully analyzed the handkerchief. Alice’s husband’s defense, however, claims that male DNA has been found. They have already carried out a partial and first sampling. For Katia Sartori it is a very interesting find for investigations.

Alice Neri, found male DNA in the handkerchief

The lawyer Roberto Ghini, defender of Mohamed Galloul, in jail as the main suspect, argues that the handkerchief can be very interesting: