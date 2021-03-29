E.in man urinates in a sink. A teenage boy poses in a chair with a sharp knife in hand. An old woman is sitting naked on an armchair, she is holding a paintbrush. The people Alice Neel painted in the twentieth century were often naked. But the painter never wanted to expose them, but, as she said, to tell the truth. At the end of her life she showed herself, her body drawn by age, with a brush in hand.

It is this look at people that Neel became famous for and that now draws many visitors to the Metropolitan Museum in New York. The title of the new show is “People come first”: People come first. More than a hundred portraits, cityscapes and still lifes can be seen. The museum presents the painter as one of the most radical of her contemporaries. Neel, who was born in 1900 and died in 1984, always emphasized the humanity of those portrayed and, in a wider context, questions of social justice. Today she is considered one of the best portrait painters of the twentieth century. Max Hollein, director of the Metropolitan Museum, said at the opening that Neel’s pictures are particularly topical. As for many female artists, recognition comes very late. Neel was already seventy-four when the Whitney Museum of American Art dedicated its first retrospective to her in 1974. Up until the 1990s her paintings fetched around twenty thousand dollars at auctions; today they are six-figure sums.

Neel’s work spanned almost six decades. Her way led from the College of Design in Philadelphia, where she grew up, via Cuba to New York. Political activism was a big topic for the white artist – she painted many of her contemporaries in New York’s West Village who campaigned for social justice, against racism and for gay rights. One of the pictures in the Metropolitan Museum shows gray-faced people huddled in the street and holding up a sign: “Nazis murder Jews”. In the background there is a demonstration with hammer and sickle on red flags. The picture is from 1936 – a reminder that the horror in the first concentration camps took place before the eyes of the world public, long before the Holocaust began. She believes in “art as history”, Neel once said: “The vortex of the present is where you are and what you paint.” Formally, she was based on realism, but expressionist influences can also be found in her work.

Even in the hospital, she continued to paint

Alice Neel lived on welfare for a long time in East Harlem and raised her two sons alone. One daughter died of diphtheria, the other her husband took with him to Cuba after a traumatic separation. The painter had to go to hospital several times because of mental breakdowns – but even there she continued to paint, friends told their biographers. In her early New York years, the artist sometimes went hungry and kept afloat with petty thefts, but also found help in the art scene of the time. In the 1930s she received support from a program that is now almost forgotten: the Public Works of Art Project, which brought in jobs for cultural workers as part of the New Deal and bought their works from them. Neel sided with the poor, but was also one of them. In 1935 she joined the New York Communist Party.