Robert Thacker, author of the biography Alice Munro: Writing Her Lives (Alice Munro: Writing Their Lives), published in 2011, He admitted to the Canadian newspaper on Monday The Globe and Mail Thacker said she knew about the sexual abuse suffered by one of Nobel Prize-winning author Andrea Robin Skinner’s daughters at the hands of her stepfather, but decided not to include it in her book. Thacker said Skinner told her in 2005 about the sexual abuse she suffered as a child — which became public Sunday in the newspaper The Toronto Star— and ignored them. In the article published in the Canadian media, Skinner detailed how Munro’s husband, Gerald Fremlin, sexually abused his stepdaughter from the age of nine, a fact that was known to both the writer, who died last May, and her biological father, Jim Munro.

Fremlin was sentenced in 2005 to two years’ probation for the assaults; however, Thacker called the crime a “family disagreement” and said his inclusion in the biography would not improve it. He also said he received an email from Skinner just as the book was going to press: “I think she wanted me to include it,” but the text was finished. Around 2008, Thacker met with Munro to interview her for an updated version of the biography that eventually came out without the assaults: “I saw it as a private family matter,” Thacker has said.

Years later, the biographer explained, Munro herself brought up the subject. “What she told me was how devastating it had all been. She hadn’t gotten over it and, frankly, I don’t think she ever would.” Thacker says he was sure the writer knew how much damage she had done to her daughter by denying reality and not protecting her from the abuser. In light of Thacker’s revelations, the author’s words take on new meaning: “The point is to be happy. At all costs. Try it. You can. And then it gets easier and easier. It has nothing to do with the circumstances. You can’t imagine how much it works. You accept things and suddenly you find that you are at peace with the world.” A tough recipe: accepting horror in order to be happy, even at the cost of denaturalizing yourself as a mother.

Even Deborah Dundas, the journalist who decided to give voice to Skinner and breaking the silence on this subject, she admitted in an interview on Monday that she had resisted publishing this information for fear of the repercussions that would result from debunking one of Canada’s cultural myths. Despite the verdict against her husband, Munro remained with Fremlin until he died in 2013.

The article of The Toronto Starwhich reveals a systematic and widespread practice of abuse over several years with the knowledge of the parents, who were separated, has caused shock and outrage in the literary world. Canadian novelist Margaret Atwood, who describes herself as Munro’s second oldest friend, wrote in an email to The New York Times She says she feels “shocked” by the revelations. Although she learned something about the cause of the family breakup from another of Munro’s daughters a couple of years ago, she never knew the full story until she read Skinner’s account. “Why did he stay? What do I know?” Atwood wrote about Munro’s decision. “I think they belonged to a generation and a place that swept things under the rug. You realise you didn’t know who you thought you knew.” Speaking to The Daily Beastthe author of The Handmaid’s Tale She was more explicit: “It was a bombshell. I am in shock. I am still trying to come to terms with it.”

On social media, a cascade of writers and journalists, including Lydia Kiesling, Brandon Taylor and Jiayang Fan, have expressed shock at the news. Others, such as novelist Rebecca Makkai, questioned whether it would now be possible to separate Munro’s transcendent writing, which at times explored tumultuous domestic circumstances and sudden estrangements, from her problematic behaviour. Also speaking out was Douglas Gibson, Munro’s long-time editor at Penguin Random House in Canada, who told The Associated Press that “these are the words of the author, and the author’s words of … The New York Times who knew about the Nobel Prize winner’s estrangement from her daughter, and who found out the reason for the breakup in 2005: “It became clear what the problem was when Gerry Fremlin’s shameful role was revealed, but I have nothing to add to this tragic family story.”

American writers Joyce Maynard and Joyce Carol Oates, meanwhile, have expressed their admiration for Munro, while noting that they do not doubt Skinner’s words. On her account on social network X, the latter has stressed that this is not an isolated incident, “but a fairly widespread social phenomenon, the case of a woman who denied her daughter’s experience as a victim of abuse. The issue is this denial (…) That is why people are responding the way they are.”

In a position equidistant between silence and the cancellation of Munro that many invoke today, the writer, who has not shied away from the muddy debate, adds in another post: “Most likely the writer was resolving, in fiction, the dilemma of her life as a mother; what was not recognized in life was recognized in fiction, as for example in The love of a good woman and Vandalswhere sexual offenders are punished. Freud theorized that [algunos] Dreams are wish fulfillment, so they are also [algunas] “Works of fiction alleviate the author’s guilt by rectifying injustice in a moral way.” Oates’s thesis contrasts sharply with a short story by Munro about the suicide of a young woman abused by her father.

“Monsters lurk even in quiet places”

Munro’s last publisher, McClelland & Stewart, declined to comment on the story at the request of Reuters. In a statement posted on social media, Munro’s Books, the bookstore founded by Jim and Alice Munro in 1963 and which has not been connected to the family since 2014, expressed its support for Skinner, while asking for time to digest the revelation and “the impact it may have on the legacy” of the writer. In an opinion piece published in The Globe and MailSarah Weinman sums up well the shock that Skinner’s story has caused in the orderly Canadian literary world: “In telling her story, Skinner has reasserted her real, individual self. She is reshaping a narrative that turned one woman’s terrible choices into near-literary sainthood, reminding us that character is not correlated with great art, and that monsters lurk even, and especially, in the quiet, peaceful places associated with classic Canadian literature.”

Sheila Munro, one of Skinner’s sisters and author of the book Lives of Mothers & Daughters: Growing Up With Alice Munro (Lives of Mothers and Daughters: Growing Up with Alice Munro), published in 2002, has declared the Canadian The Star that while the family felt it was important to share Skinner’s story, they do not believe these revelations should detract from their mother’s literary legacy.

Andrea Robin Skinner’s account begins when she went on holiday with her mother and her husband in the summer of 1976. While the writer was away for a few days, Fremlin got into her bed and molested her. “I was asleep and he sexually assaulted me. I was nine years old. I was a happy, curious child,” writes Skinner, who now works to help children who have experienced traumas similar to her own. She said nothing until the summer was over and she returned to her father, Jim Munro’s, home. There she confessed to one of her brothers, who encouraged her to talk to her stepmother, Carole. It was Carole who told her father, who, according to Skinner, decided to keep quiet. Not only did he keep quiet, but he continued to send his daughter to Alice Munro and Fremlin’s home every summer for years. “My father’s inability to make a decision to protect me made me feel like I was not part of either family. “I was alone,” she adds.

On each of her vacations, her stepfather would take advantage of the moments he was alone with Skinner to show her his genitals when, for example, they were in the car; or make sexual comments to her, talk to her about other minors he liked and detail her mother’s sexual needs, explains the writer’s daughter. “At that time I didn’t know that was abuse.”

