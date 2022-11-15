«There are no flowers without rain», wrote Alice Manfrini in her biography. Many of her on her social networks we knew her through the TikTok profile, where she told her fight against cancer about her. In February 2021 she had been diagnosed with Ewinge’s sarcoma and from there she had begun to share – with her 40 thousand followers – her life between chemotherapy, tears and hope. Alice struggled, but she didn’t make it. She passed away a few days ago, even if the news only arrived today.

«I don’t mind being called a “warrior”, but I don’t feel like one. It’s my routine, I go about my day normally, after a year. After a year it’s normal for me, I no longer experience it as an illness nor does it bother me to think or talk about it. It’s my routine: I wake up, I know I’m like this and I don’t make a drama out of it », she said online.

Twenty-four years old, from Bologna, he had begun to experience problems during the lockdown. In June 2020, her knee was causing her severe pain. Pains that she then disappeared for weeks and came back. After various insights, the diagnosis arrived, late due to hospital delays caused by Covid: Ewing’s sarcoma. She begins chemotherapy and in the meantime she also gets her degree in economics. She and then operations, and other therapies to follow. The treatments continue, but the knee tumor is spreading. Her metastases are now in various parts of her body, from the hip to the shoulder.

“I think I can help many people who are going through the same situation,” he said in a video posted on his TikTok. Today, many mourn for her. Many of her thank her for her help, for the words of comfort, for the strength she showed in every video and photo of her. «You were splendid, witty, intelligent and sensitive and of a disarming sympathy – someone remembers her on Facebook -. It was impossible not to follow you. You knew how to conquer everyone. You left in silence shocking everyone. The cursed Monster (the sarcoma, ed) took you away, but in the end you won. You fought until the end with a smile on your lips, reassuring us who followed you with trepidation, always serene as if everything was going well even when the situation was now deadlocked».

A girl on Twitter writes: “You are a great example and your smile (always) will never be forgotten.” And again: «You sent strength and hope to the end to all those who are going through a journey in the company of cancer! Thank you, heartbroken.”