Alice Manfrini he just had 24 years and lived at Bologna. On TikTok he had decided to tell his life after receiving a diagnosis that no one would ever want to receive. She had bone neoplasia, a rare form of cancer that affects the bones and which, unfortunately, did not give her a chance. On social media, the condolences of those who knew her, even if only online, express all the sadness for her disappearance.

There 24-year-old Bolognese tiktoker he had decided to tell the ordeal that began with the diagnosis of bone cancer on the platform loved by the very young. She passed away on November 1 last year and since then there have been many messages from friends and users who followed her and encouraged her not to give up.

Always positive and smiling, she had decided to talk about her health conditions on social networks in the hope of helping those who were facing the same situation as her. Since February 2021 she has been trying to recover, but the Ewing’s sarcoma knee-deep he took her away from the affection of her loved ones.

The rare bone cancer can affect different parts of the body and usually occurs in adolescents and young adults. After her diagnosis she had decided to share her positivity with others on TikTok:

I think I can help many people who are going through the same situation. I’ve been running a lot on my treadmill during the pandemic, and around June I started getting severe pain in my knee. I blamed training and my job (at the time) as a waitress, but the pain didn’t go away.

Alice Manfrini is gone, the last message on TikTok

No rain, no flowers — Without rain there are no flowers.

This is the last message on TikTok, published on November 1, when his health conditions rapidly worsened. She realized she was sick at the end of 2020 after a holiday on the Amalfi Coast. But with the pandemic, the diagnosis came late, also because she had also contracted Covid.

She spoke of her situation thus: