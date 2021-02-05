Three young men flee from the police in one of the busiest areas of Tokyo. To give the agents a slip, they lock themselves in a public toilet at Shibuya station. When they leave, the entire population of the Japanese capital has disappeared. And, without really knowing how, they find themselves immersed, together with another small number of survivors, in a macabre game in which, in order to prolong their lives, they will have to pass tests of ingenuity, skill and resistance to life or death. Tokyo has become a great board in which the participants fight for their survival.

In its last presentation to its investors, Netflix highlighted the good performance around the world of some of its non-English-speaking productions. One of the examples he gave was Alice in borderland. The series, which collects many of the favorite themes, stereotypes and genres of Japanese fiction, is part of a manga that takes its characters to the other side of the mirror. References to Alice in Wonderland they are constant —and quite evident—, from the name of the protagonist, Arisu, to the appearance of key characters nicknamed The Hatter or Cheshire. Falling down the White Rabbit’s den, the three friends join a twisted competition led by a mysterious entity whose motivations are unknown to the players. Arisu, with a lot of practice in video games and skilled at finding the key at critical moments, will team up with another player, a mountaineer with great physical dexterity who will be her perfect complement.

With approaches reminiscent of the movie Cube, with twisted and macabre twists that sometimes evoke the saga Saw and in the style of video games Battle royale, the series maintains the structure of the game per episode with good results until things start to get out of hand in a second half that at times loses the power with which it begins. Of course, the firm effort to be as entertaining as possible is appreciated. He is aware that it is pure fun and is very clear about the type of audience he is addressing: anime and video game fans. That’s right. Hook the mystery by knowing how each situation will be solved, what will be the next thing they have to face and if there is an explanation for what happens. In addition, as a production it is successful within its possibilities.

However, he cannot hide some problems, such as the over-acting of most of his actors that makes many of the dramatic moments end on the brink of embarrassment. The dialogues are not the strong suit of a production that moves much better in action and gore than in the moments when the characters have to express their feelings. The plot runs with an irregular rhythm, with very good moments of action that put tension on the viewer, but serious drops in the sections between competitions, the most dramatic parts or the flashbacks that show details of the characters’ past.

The result is an entertaining and twisted adventure of fast consumption (and that is forgotten almost at the same speed) that is already preparing its second season given the good reception both in its country of origin and, above all, outside it.

