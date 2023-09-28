Netflix just announced that the live action series is based on Alice in Borderlandthe manga by Haro Aso, will receive a third season. The members of the main cast Kento Yamazaki And Tao Tsuchiyaas well as the director Shinsuke Satoare also confirmed for this season 3.

The artwork accompanying the announcement of Alice in Borderland Season 3 depicts the Joker’s playing card, thus anticipating what will be the possible main antagonist of this new narrative arc. The director declares: “a new journey begins that no one knows anything about”.

The series executive producer will be Kazutaka Sakamoto of Netflix, while Akira Morii and Daiju Takase they will be the producers. We can see the teaser trailer shared on below X.

You may draw another card. 🃏 Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/7nftpDq632 — Netflix (@netflix) September 27, 2023

Alice in Borderland is focused on Ryōhei Arisu (pronounced like “Alice” in Japanese), a high school student irritated by his intolerable daily life. One day he joins his friends Karube And Chota to go out into town. However, the city is suddenly covered in giant fireworks. When he comes to his senses, Arisu and his friends notice that there is no one else around in the streets. Finding themselves in a seemingly different world, Ryōhei, Karube and Chōta are forced to participate in survival games in which they will have to try not to die. The three struggle to live and find a way to return to their world.

