Netflix shared the trailer with Italian dub for season 2 of Alice in Borderlandsthe Japanese live action series based on the manga by Haro Aso, published in Italy by J-POP Manga. The TV series is directed by Shinsuke Satowith Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya in the role of protagonists.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will be available from next December 22nd and below we include the two versions of the trailer, in Italian and in the original language.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 – Italian Trailer

Trailer in original language

– “If we win all the games, will we go back to the real world?” –

This popular survival drama starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya under the direction of Shinsuke Sato is eagerly awaited by audiences around the world. The continuation of the series that reached the Top 10 in at least 70 countries will be available soon! Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) try to unravel the mysteries of Borderland to return to the real world. In the place they believe holds the key to uncovering the truth, they encounter allies, enemies, and the mastermind behind each game. Arisu and the others face games of dimensions and difficulties far superior to those of the first season. Now only the games with the Jack, Queen and King cards remain: will they be able to collect them all and return to the real world? The series that shocked the world with enormous success returns with new surprises and lots of adrenaline!

The second season of the Netflix series “Alice in Borderland” will be available worldwide from December 22, 2022, only on Netflix!

Source: Netflix