Announcing all new series and movies arriving in December 2022, Netflix confirm release date for Alice in Borderland Season 2. The second part of the live action series from manga by Haro Aso (published in Italy by J-POP) will arrive on Netflix in Italy next December 22nd.

The story of Alice in Borderlands tells the story of Ryohei Arisu (which in Japanese is pronounced the same way as “Alice“), a high school student dissatisfied with his life who suddenly finds himself catapulted into a deserted Tokyo together with his two friends Karube And Chota. To survive, the three, together with other individuals who find themselves in their same situation, will have to engage in a series of deadly games from which only the most skilled will be able to emerge alive.

Source: Netflix