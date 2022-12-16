Netflix Japan shared a new trailer for the season 2 from Alice in Borderlandsthe live action television series based on the manga by Haro Asopublished in Italy by J-POP Manga. This second part will come worldwide next December 22nd. In the cast they will debut Yuri Tsunemaru as a high school student Heiya, Tomohisa Yamashita as the “King of Swords” Kyuma, Hayato Isomura in band role, Kai Inowaki in that of Matsushita, Katsuya Maiguma Sara Yabawhile Honami Sato will interpret Kotoko.

Let’s see the new video below.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 – New trailer

Source: Netflix Japan Street Anime News Network