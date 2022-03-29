Due to the great success of “The Squid Game”, fans found in “Alice in Borderlands” a plot that soon became his new obsession. Clearly, his story left the door open for a potential sequel. Fortunately for his fans, Netflix has renewed production for a second season, and now we finally have new details.

In a recent tweet, the streaming giant has published an unexpected advance, with which it has confirmed that the approximate premiere date will be in December of this year, for which the only thing missing is a specific day. Also, the expected return of Arisu, Usagi and other stars of the show has been revealed.

According to the video published by the big red N, in the second season we will see the return of the 10 characters that survived in the first installment of the program. However, there are not many details about the plot.

Even so, the specialized portal Collider slips that the new episodes could start with Arisu and Usagui in their search for the last cards they need, which could confront them with Mira Kano (the queen of hearts that was seen in the first part).

For now, the show’s actors have promised exciting sequences. “The first season was great, but the second goes even further. I think the audience will enjoy it a lot,” Sho Aoyagi (Aguni in fiction) is heard saying.

“Alice in borderland” is a Japanese thriller that places us in a desolate alternative city of Tokyo, in which a handful of strangers face each other in a series of games, often deadly, marked by intelligence, strength and betrayal. . This was exactly what caused the comparisons with “Squid game”.

Filled with twists, betrayals and emotional losses, the production quickly became a fan favorite and reached the Top 10 in over 40 countries in no time.

