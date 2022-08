MAGES. shared a new trailer for Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix which highlights the story segments relating to the characters of Anna Usamoto and Meika Yorozuba.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will be available in Japan next September 8 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu