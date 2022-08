A new trailer dedicated to customizing the characters of Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix was recently released online, and this time it focuses on playable heroines Mari Jinguuji, Serina Niiya And Raiya Kaeruzaka.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix is arriving in Japan fromSeptember 8 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu