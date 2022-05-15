The channel YouTube from mages. today offers us a brand new trailer and a gameplay video of Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrixthe 3D battle action game arriving in JapanSeptember 8 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4And Nintendo Switch.

The gameplay, shown during a live stream, sees members of the development staff battle it out, and also offers a look at the customization of weapons and the prologue of the playable character. Yotsume Hirasaka.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will have a total of 22 playable characters, and over 200 weapons that can be customized as color and much more.

Trailer

Live stream gameplay

Minute 32:00 – Battle between the development team

Minute 44:48 – Yotsume Hirasaka Prologue Scenario

Minute 51:51 – Customization of weapons

Source: mages. Street Gematsu