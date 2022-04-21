MAGES. released the first trailer for Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrixwhich will arrive in Japan next September 8. As previously anticipated, this improved version of the console title of the same name will be present an expanded graphics sector thanks to the presence of new effects, an entirely dubbed story And many ways to have fun that will make the gaming experience different from what is seen on mobile devices.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix – Trailer

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix – Overview Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix is a three-dimensional action title, as well as an improved version of the smartphone game of the same name. Enjoy exciting battles between Actresses. Thanks to the online features up to six players will be able to compete at the same time. Choose from the Tag Matchin which a player uses three different characters, or the Battle Royalein which each player uses only one character. Equip your favorite Actresses with custom weapons and costumes. In addition, with a fully dubbed story and new graphic effects you will be able to experience a game experience totally different from that seen in the mobile version. You can’t miss this title! History At the end of the 21st century, humanity is attacked by mysterious mechanical life forms called Vice that forced them to flee the planet. Almost half a century after their escape from the galaxy, the almighty artificial intelligence ALICE discovered the power of Emissions. The Actressess, people with an aptitude for this power, managed to defeat the Vice and thus bring peace. One day the organization AEGiS has opened a request to experience CS, a new battle simulator for Actresses…

Source: MAGES. Street Gematsu