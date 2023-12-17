Drama in Mercatale, due to a sudden illness, Alice Tiberi died at the age of 21 after days of agony

A serious and heartbreaking loss has struck a family from Mercatale di Sassocorvano. Unfortunately the young 21 year old Alice Tiberi she lost her life, after a timely hospitalization and that sudden illness, which left her with no escape.

The doctors' attempts to keep her alive were of no avail. On Tuesday 12 December, the girl's heart stopped beating and they had no choice but to observe her death.

According to information released by some local media, Alice's tragedy occurred several days ago. Precisely while he was in his house which is located in the municipality of Sassocorvano marketin the province of Ancona.

The girl who was only 21 years old, they say, seemed to be fine until that day Well. She had no previous pathologies and nothing could suggest that something like this could happen.

From what emerged, the first to be alarmed was hers mother. Her daughter did not answer her phone calls and asked a neighbor to come into the house and go to check.

However, when the lady entered Alice's room, she found her lifeless in his bed. He asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who soon arrived at the house and arranged the emergency transfer of the girl at the Ancona hospital.

The death of Alice Tiberi and the messages of condolence

But it is precisely in this hospital facility that on the day of Tuesday 12 DecemberAlice has lost his life. Doctors have considered several hypotheses, like this one of the aneurysm, but the answer will only come in a few days. Mayor, Daniele Grossiin a post on social media he wrote:

In this very sad moment for the citizens, I express my deep condolences to the family, relatives and friends for the premature death of Alice and, alongside my closeness and affection, also that of the entire Municipal Administration.