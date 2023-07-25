Hard rocker Alice Cooper is now singing about the street lifestyle. He has long since renounced this. A conversation about Rammstein, playing golf – and tips from Paul McCartney.

At the age of 75, Alice Cooper warns of the rock business: If you want to stay with it as long as he has, you have to keep control. Image: Picture Alliance

Mister Cooper, do you know the German rock band Rammstein and have you heard about the allegations against the band?

Yes, I heard about it and I’m glad you used the word allegations because we still don’t know what really happened. Although I do wonder why someone who could presumably have many wives should proceed in this way. But think of Bill Cosby, actually the epitome of the American dad – and then you will find out what he did. Everyone could only exclaim “What?” in amazement. It’s shocking, especially when you realize it’s not necessary. That confuses me.