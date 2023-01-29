Alice Campello, Morata’s wife, tells a very true her postpartum: “I almost died, only saved thanks to 17 blood transfusions”

Alice Campello, wife of the former Spanish striker of the Juve Alvaro Moratawas a guest of “Very true”where he told about the sudden hemorrhage which he had after giving birth Bella, their fourth daughter, in the hospital at Madrid.

“I had just held her in my arms when I saw the bed stained with blood and I saw Alvaro turn white in the face. After this I don’t remember anything”, says the Venetian influencer who reassures about his health conditions: “Now I’m better “.

But the wife of the former Juventus player, now with Atletico Madrid, does not hide the anxiety she felt immediately after giving birth: “I was in intensive care and blood transfusions saved me. I risked losing my uterus but luckily the doctors were able to apply me a balloon and stop the bleeding”.

They were necessary 17 blood transfusions: “I woke up at ten in the evening, from ten in the morning. They intubated me, I was away from my family for hours. When I woke up I understood everything “, she says in Silvia Toffanin’s TV lounge where she also launches an appeal to donate blood: “It was the person who donated blood who saved my life”.

“It was difficult. I told the children that they would meet their little sister, but they didn’t see me coming back. No one explained to them but they understood. One of them was sleeping with my photo. Today I see everything differently. Alvaro came to think about what life would have been like without me. Today the children bring me flowers all the time, they ask me every three seconds if I’m okay. The sensitivity of children is incredible.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

