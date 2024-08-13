A few hours after announcing her separation from husband Alvaro Morata, Alice Campello returned to the subject with a story posted on Instagram that, according to some commentators, suggests that the breakup may not be definitive.

“All the love you saw is true and still exists but right now we needed distance. Unfortunately, stupidly (and very immaturely) we said it before we should have,” writes the 29-year-old Venetian influencer, who has however deleted the surname Morata from her profile.

In his story, Campello repeatedly emphasizes that there was no betrayal behind the decision to separate: “There have never ever ever ever been third parties and there has never been any evidence of these speculations,” he says. “I will never tire of repeating and swearing on everything I have that there is no disrespect or third party.”

“All the people who understand the situation and do not judge,” adds the influencer. “There are dynamics of ours that will remain the same that have consumed us (important depressions, moments of strong tension of the European Championship and the newspapers, millions of personal situations)”.

“If there were third parties – Campello continues on Instagram – I wouldn’t put my face out there so many times and I would never talk about him like that”.

Morata, continues the almost ex-wife, “does not deserve all the crap that is being said. In a couple there can be a thousand different dynamics and not everything has to be told or has to be cuckoldry. Stop saying shit… without any proof”.