Alice Campello talks about her breakup with Morata

Alice Campello returns to talk about the breakup with her ex Alvaro Morata, denying for the umpteenth time that the separation occurred due to betrayal.

The influencer not only defended her ex-husband, but also added some details about their life as a couple. In a comment on Instagram, Alice Campello said: “At first I wanted to control the situation because I suffered from these lies but then I understood that everyone will always think what they want and that everyone will always have all the fantasies they want. I can’t control this”.

“I know what kind of person I am and I know what kind of person Alvaro is. He knows that I have never disrespected him and I would put my body on fire because I know that he has never disrespected me either. In fact, there are no photos, videos, messages because there has never been anything even though there is the whole world looking for something that does not exist” added the influencer.

Alice Campello then concluded: “The reasons are ours and will remain ours. The holidays, the photos, the love is true but that doesn’t take away the fact that being very young and having experienced so many things (marriage, four pregnancies, eleven moves, depressions of mine after each birth and depressions of his for some moments in football and so many other things) can lead to having comparisons that in the long run are not positive. I could post a photo even now saying that I adore him because it is the truth but that doesn’t take away the fact that there is another part that obviously cannot be seen and that has led us to this. There is nothing else”.