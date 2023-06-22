Alice Campello, Lady Morata’s white costume is breathtaking

“Four children .. and the mute twentysomethings”, write the fans of Alice Campello commenting on a couple of photos in one-piece white swimsuit that literally leave you breathless. Statuesque physique and hearts and approving comments are wasted on her. “You are the most beautiful… Marvelous… Divine”.

The fashion blogger has four children born of love with the Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata: the twins Leonardo and Alessandro aged 4, Edoardo aged 2 and Bella aged five months.

Morata, Roma and Al-Hilal court the former Juventus

About the former Juventus player. For him in recent weeks there is talk of a possible return to Italy in a top Serie A club: the Rome. The Giallorossi are looking for an international-level striker to replace Tammy Abraham, who will only return in 2024 after the bad knee injury sustained in the season finale. The number one suspect is Gianluca Scamaccabut on the wish list there is also the name of Morata who has an exit clause of only 10 million from Atletico Madrid. But there would be the stumbling block of engagement, too high for the Giallorossi parameters (and one could not take advantage of the Growth Decree having already played last year in Italy). On Morata also at Al-Hilal, Saudi club willing to put up to 50 million a year on the table for the player…

